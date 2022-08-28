×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Private jet shortage hits English football’s prematch prep

Coaches say travel disruptions are affecting the game

BL Premium
28 August 2022 - 07:44 David Hellier, Siddharth Philip and Eamon Akil Farhat

England’s elite football clubs wanting to travel to games by private plane are having to do something unfamiliar: get in line.

Rising demand for chartered air travel in the UK means many English Premier League clubs are seeing their plans for getting to and from away matches disrupted, an issue some coaches have blamed for disappointing performances on the pitch. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.