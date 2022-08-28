In the months leading up to its demise, troubled medical scheme Health Squared blew millions of rands of members’ contributions on marketing campaigns, exorbitant trustee fees and other non-essential ...
People and skills are the sine qua non, says Altron’s Tim Ellis.
The pandemic has changed so much, not least the world of work, and companies need to ensure they are up to date with changes if they want to remain employers of choice.
The Competition Commission is keeping a close watch on the local price of sunflower oil — which it says does not reflect recent drops in the global price — and has expressed concern that increasing producer concentration could lead to cartel activity.
In its Essential Food Price Monitoring Report for August, released this week, the commission said price hikes for sunflower oil could be “opportunistic” because processor prices have risen far more quickly this year than sunflower seed prices have. ..
Is the price of cooking oil overheated?
Competition Commission fears cartel activity in sunflower oil industry
