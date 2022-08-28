×

Construction sector cautious even as jobs grow in the second quarter

Industry added 104,000 jobs in the three months to end-June, but still has some way to go to reach levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic

28 August 2022 - 07:48

The construction sector added 104,000 jobs in the second quarter of 2022, but industry leaders say it is still too early to talk of a rebound since the number of people employed remains below pre-pandemic levels.

The industry was one of four which added more than 100,000 jobs quarter on quarter, and helped take the total number of new jobs to 648,000 in the three months to end-June, according to Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS). ..

