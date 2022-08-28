In the months leading up to its demise, troubled medical scheme Health Squared blew millions of rands of members’ contributions on marketing campaigns, exorbitant trustee fees and other non-essential ...
People and skills are the sine qua non, says Altron’s Tim Ellis.
The pandemic has changed so much, not least the world of work, and companies need to ensure they are up to date with changes if they want to remain employers of choice.
The construction sector added 104,000 jobs in the second quarter of 2022, but industry leaders say it is still too early to talk of a rebound since the number of people employed remains below pre-pandemic levels.
The industry was one of four which added more than 100,000 jobs quarter on quarter, and helped take the total number of new jobs to 648,000 in the three months to end-June, according to Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS). ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Construction sector cautious even as jobs grow in the second quarter
Industry added 104,000 jobs in the three months to end-June, but still has some way to go to reach levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic
The construction sector added 104,000 jobs in the second quarter of 2022, but industry leaders say it is still too early to talk of a rebound since the number of people employed remains below pre-pandemic levels.
The industry was one of four which added more than 100,000 jobs quarter on quarter, and helped take the total number of new jobs to 648,000 in the three months to end-June, according to Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS). ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.