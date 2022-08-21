Sabotage, fraud and corruption will kill investment, warns Operation Vulindlela’s Rudi Dicks
Reforms demonstrate that bold decisions to make the economy fit for purpose are being made, and they must be supported by all stakeholder
SA's coal-mining companies, enjoying a windfall from record prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resulted in a global supply crisis, are looking beyond the boom and investing in renewable energy projects.
As countries face pressure to cut back on fossil fuels, major coal producers have ventured into renewable energy to reduce their carbon footprint and ensure the sustainability of their businesses. ..
Coal miners look beyond boom to renewables
But some plan new mines and increased output, activist warns
