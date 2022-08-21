×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Coal miners look beyond boom to renewables

But some plan new mines and increased output, activist warns

BL Premium
21 August 2022 - 07:15

SA's coal-mining companies, enjoying a windfall from record prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resulted in a global supply crisis, are looking beyond the boom and investing in renewable energy projects.

As countries face pressure to cut back on fossil fuels, major coal producers have ventured into renewable energy to reduce their carbon footprint and ensure the sustainability of their businesses. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.