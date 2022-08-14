×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

SA’s unclaimed millions: BEE beneficiaries owed R167m in dividends

JSE says millions in stock cash unclaimed, with BEE beneficiaries particularly hard hit

BL Premium
14 August 2022 - 08:24

SA companies have billions of rand in unclaimed dividends, some dating back more than 15 years in the case of BEE beneficiaries, leaving shareholders out of pocket and creating an administrative nightmare to track down those owed money. 

JSE subsidiary JSE Investor Services (JIS) has identified R1.5bn in unclaimed dividends owed to thousands of investors, including a significant portion of BEE shareholders...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.