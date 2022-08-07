×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Wikipedia blocks some users from editing its ‘Recession’ page

BL Premium
07 August 2022 - 07:09 Clara Hernanz Lizarraga

Wikipedia is changing editing rules on its “Recession” page after a fierce battle between users about its precise definition.

Updates from unregistered users or new accounts will now have to be reviewed and accepted by an editor before being visible to most readers...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.