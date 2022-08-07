Local producers up in arms after minister defers anti-dumping duties to curb shortages and rising food costs.
Nhlanhla Gumede, head of electricity regulation at SA's energy regulator, says a 'one-stop shop' is needed to speed up processes.
Nick Dreyer is the co-founder and CEO of Veldskoen Shoes
Local chicken producers are threatening to cancel or postpone up to R570m in new investments in protest against the suspension of additional duties on imported chicken from five countries for 12 months.
Trade, industry & competition (DTIC) minister Ebrahim Patel this week deferred anti-dumping duties on chicken to alleviate supply shortages and rising food costs. This means there will not be an increase in tariffs for poultry products from Brazil, Ireland, Denmark, Spain and Poland. Now, importers are paying a 62% duty...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Patel’s year-long suspension of chicken import duties a ‘licence to dump’
Local producers up in arms after minister defers anti-dumping duties to curb shortages and rising food costs
Local chicken producers are threatening to cancel or postpone up to R570m in new investments in protest against the suspension of additional duties on imported chicken from five countries for 12 months.
Trade, industry & competition (DTIC) minister Ebrahim Patel this week deferred anti-dumping duties on chicken to alleviate supply shortages and rising food costs. This means there will not be an increase in tariffs for poultry products from Brazil, Ireland, Denmark, Spain and Poland. Now, importers are paying a 62% duty...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.