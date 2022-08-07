Local producers up in arms after minister defers anti-dumping duties to curb shortages and rising food costs.
Nhlanhla Gumede, head of electricity regulation at SA's energy regulator, says a 'one-stop shop' is needed to speed up processes.
Nick Dreyer is the co-founder and CEO of Veldskoen Shoes
Matshela Energy, owned by former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko, has concluded a power purchase agreement with the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company for a solar power plant.
Koko said delivering a 100MW solar power plant with 40MWh of battery storage would be “one of the largest renewable energy and storage [projects] in Zimbabwe and the region”...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Ex-Eskom CEO Matshela Koko’s firm set to sell solar energy in Zimbabwe
Company will produce 100MW of solar energy for Zimbabwe’s national grid
Matshela Energy, owned by former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko, has concluded a power purchase agreement with the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company for a solar power plant.
Koko said delivering a 100MW solar power plant with 40MWh of battery storage would be “one of the largest renewable energy and storage [projects] in Zimbabwe and the region”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.