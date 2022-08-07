×

Business

‘Ban them all, not just Bain’

Other companies implicated in state capture should also face sanctions, says Treasury's acting DG Ismail Momoniat

07 August 2022 - 06:57 THABISO MOCHIKO

The call to blacklist US consulting firm Bain & Co from operating in SA should be extended to other companies found to have aided state corruption, the Treasury's acting DG, Ismail Momoniat, said on Friday.  

This week, the UK banned Bain from government contracts for three years because of its involvement in corruption at the South African Revenue Service (Sars)...

