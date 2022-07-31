Government is lobbying the private sector to avail technical and project management skills as it mobilises the biggest multi-department cooperation effort since the Covid pandemic to implement ...
Earlier this year, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published its Sixth Assessment Report, also known as AR6. The Guardian newspaper called AR6 the Intergovernmental Panel ...
Teaching English as a foreign language (TEFL) is one way to take a mid-career break as it offers the opportunity to travel while earning, without having a gap on your CV.
The drumbeat of recession grew louder after the US economy shrank for a second straight quarter as decades-high inflation undercut consumer spending and Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes stymied businesses and housing.
GDP fell at a 0.9% annualised rate after a 1.6% decline in the first three months of the year, the commerce department’s preliminary estimate showed this week. Personal consumption, the biggest part of the economy, rose at a 1% pace, a deceleration from the prior period...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
US economy shrinks for a second quarter, fuelling recession fears
The drumbeat of recession grew louder after the US economy shrank for a second straight quarter as decades-high inflation undercut consumer spending and Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes stymied businesses and housing.
GDP fell at a 0.9% annualised rate after a 1.6% decline in the first three months of the year, the commerce department’s preliminary estimate showed this week. Personal consumption, the biggest part of the economy, rose at a 1% pace, a deceleration from the prior period...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.