×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

US economy shrinks for a second quarter, fuelling recession fears

BL Premium
31 July 2022 - 08:07 Reade Pickert

The drumbeat of recession grew louder after the US economy shrank for a second straight quarter as decades-high inflation undercut consumer spending and Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes stymied businesses and housing.

GDP fell at a 0.9% annualised rate after a 1.6% decline in the first three months of the year, the commerce department’s preliminary estimate showed this week. Personal consumption, the biggest part of the economy, rose at a 1% pace, a deceleration from the prior period...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.