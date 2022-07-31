Drinkers, smokers seek respite from gloom by trading up

Government is lobbying the private sector to avail technical and project management skills as it mobilises the biggest multi-department cooperation effort since the Covid pandemic to implement ...
Earlier this year, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published its Sixth Assessment Report, also known as AR6. The Guardian newspaper called AR6 the Intergovernmental Panel ...
Teaching English as a foreign language (TEFL) is one way to take a mid-career break as it offers the opportunity to travel while earning, without having a gap on your CV.
Soaring inflation has made life harder for most of the world, but some people are still smoking expensive cigarettes and doing shots of fancy tequila.
From British American Tobacco (BAT) to Tanqueray gin-maker Diageo, cigarette and alcohol companies cited strong demand for high-end products people can't seem to shake when they reported results this week...
