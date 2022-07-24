×

Business

Independent management, co-operation will see Africa’s airlines take off, says EA CEO

Undisciplined spending and government interference are the main reasons airlines fail

24 July 2022 - 07:02

Airlines owned by governments are more likely to be unsuccessful, unless they are managed independently, says Mesfin Tasew, group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines (EA).

“If airlines are owned by governments, we think [they] will be unsuccessful. They can be successful, but then they have to be managed privately and without any government interference.”..

