Reserve Bank gets flak for rate decision — but some call it the right move
SA is not immune to the risks of managing rising inflation
Amanda Rogaly is the founder of this parenting portal
The black industrialists programme is not an enrichment scheme, trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel said at a conference in Sandton on Wednesday.
He told journalists at the black industrialists and exporters conference that his department was not trying to score dividends for beneficiaries but wanted the meaningful participation of black industrialists in the economy...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
THE BIG READ
Black industrialists scheme is not a get-rich-quick trick: Ebrahim Patel
Plan is to build participation not milk established companies, conference hears
The black industrialists programme is not an enrichment scheme, trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel said at a conference in Sandton on Wednesday.
He told journalists at the black industrialists and exporters conference that his department was not trying to score dividends for beneficiaries but wanted the meaningful participation of black industrialists in the economy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.