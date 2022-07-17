R24bn deal could bring fibre increasingly closer to end users
Emergency action to cut red tape and break political logjams is the only way to avoid disaster
Sihle Mooi is the SA country director at ForAfrika.
As wage negotiations gather momentum, economists are warning of increasingly unstable labour relations and more strikes as workers demand higher pay to cope with the soaring cost of living.
The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee is expected to hike interest rates by at least 50 basis points this week, increasing the pressure on consumers. Economists say rampant fuel and food inflation are the biggest concerns for the lowest-paid workers because these items account for the biggest portion of their costs...
Economists are concerned that more strikes are afoot
Some unions’ high initial demands may well be part of their negotiating tactics as rising food costs are hitting lower-paid workers especially hard
