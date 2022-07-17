Little has changed for a community scarred by unemployment, lack of service delivery and crime
Cotton On, the Australian retail group that first entered the South African market a decade ago, has ambitious growth plans, aiming to nearly double its store footprint across its brands over the next three-five years.
To facilitate this the company has invested R300m in a new state-of-the-art office and distribution complex in Midrand to receive more goods and help it to continue to ramp up its online presence as part of its omnichannel strategy...
Aussie retail group cottons on to growth opportunity in SA
New state-of-the-art Midrand complex will see increased physical stores
