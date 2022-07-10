Toyota revs up production at flood-damaged Durban plant
Car maker hopes to be fully up and running by end of September with technical experts and engineers from Japan on-site
10 July 2022 - 06:52
Despite Toyota’s Durban operations suffering the most extensive damage ever experienced by any of its facilities globally, the South African arm is putting in every effort to get its Prospecton plant back to pre-flood production levels by the end of September.
Achieving this in the shortest space of time is critical for Toyota SA Motors (TSAM), as about 50% of the Prospecton plant’s total production is exported to 74 countries, including all of Western Europe, the rest of Sub-Saharan Africa and Central America. ..
