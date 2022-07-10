Business Maker of Bezos’s superyacht retracts request to dismantle bridge B L Premium

A historic Rotterdam bridge that needed to be dismantled for billionaire Jeff Bezos’s new superyacht will be left intact — at least for now.

The company building the world’s largest sailing yacht for the Amazon.com co-founder told Rotterdam's city council that it won’t request the dismantling of the lift bridge De Hef, according to two council members...