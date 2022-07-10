Maker of Bezos’s superyacht retracts request to dismantle bridge
10 July 2022 - 06:30
A historic Rotterdam bridge that needed to be dismantled for billionaire Jeff Bezos’s new superyacht will be left intact — at least for now.
The company building the world’s largest sailing yacht for the Amazon.com co-founder told Rotterdam's city council that it won’t request the dismantling of the lift bridge De Hef, according to two council members...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now