Business July 2021 unrest: KZN firms 'reluctant to rebuild capacity' A year after the looting in KZN, some businesses are back on track but smaller companies want to relocate for fear of a repeat

As the country marks the one-year anniversary of the July riots this week, larger businesses remain hesitant to build capacity back to pre-riot levels, while in KwaZulu-Natal some firms that are still struggling to recover are considering relocating to other provinces.

Large businesses, which have seen more of a recovery after last year's events that affected KZN and parts of Gauteng, fear there could be a repeat as none of the ringleaders of the mayhem that unfolded between July 8 and 14 have been prosecuted...