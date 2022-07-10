Inflation pushes butter price up 30% in UK
10 July 2022 - 06:12
The cost of Lurpak butter is emerging as the new flashpoint in Britain’s cost-of-living crisis, requiring security tags in stores and spawning a controversy that has placed its owner, Arla Foods, on the defensive.
“We understand that recent inflation in food prices is hitting many households really hard,” an Arla spokesperson said by e-mail after the dairy firm’s Lurpak brand got lambasted on social media in recent days...
