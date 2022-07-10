Business How to keep top performers happy B L Premium

Companies invest a lot in high-performing employees so it makes sense to ensure they are not lured away by other employers.

“Business is about people. Put your people first by understanding their needs, by giving them what they need to thrive, and by creating a company and culture they feel proud of and inspired to work for. But also ensure there’s scope for them to grow within the business, ” says Kerry Morris, CEO of recruitment agency The Tower Group...