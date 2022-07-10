Business Food price drop offers limited relief to squeezed shoppers B L Premium

Global food prices have dropped from near record highs amid prospects for fresh supplies and fears about a recession, potentially offering some respite to strained households.

A UN index of world food costs slipped 2.3% last month. While it will take time to filter through to grocery stores, it could be good news for consumers who are being squeezed by the high prices of energy, motor fuel and clothing, among many other things...