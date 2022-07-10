Business Adapt or die, SA exporters told Toyota SA and Nissan race to go electric in a bid to hold on to the European market B L Premium

Toyota, SA’s third-largest vehicle exporter, plans to switch to producing electric cars for Europe in the next five years, saying the local industry needs to adapt or lose the market.

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) has warned that SA will forfeit its vehicle-export market entirely if manufacturers don’t start producing electric vehicles..