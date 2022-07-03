Workers of the world are uniting again
Soaring cost of living fuels demands for better pay and work conditions
03 July 2022 - 07:48
For decades, workers made do with a smaller share of the spoils of capitalism, and the labour unions that represented them shed members and influence. Now employees are finding their collective voice again, and not before time.
Tight job markets and the soaring cost of living are fuelling demands for higher pay and better working conditions on both sides of the Atlantic. Petitions to elect a union and enquiries about joining one are increasing, albeit from historically low levels...
