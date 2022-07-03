Business SA home cleaning service provider sweeps into West Africa B L Premium

SweepSouth, the online home-cleaning platform, is sweeping west with its distinct offering. It is launching in Nigeria this month, with Ghana next in its sights.

Founded in 2014 by Aisha Pandor and Alen Ribic, SweepSouth connects home cleaners with clients. This month it will officially launch its mobile platform in Lagos, Nigeria, after months of testing. In the past year, SweepSouth established operations in Kenya and Egypt, where it bought Filkhedma, a start-up home services marketplace operating across three cities and providing cleaning, maintenance and beauty services. ..