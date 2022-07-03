SA home cleaning service provider sweeps into West Africa
03 July 2022 - 08:09
SweepSouth, the online home-cleaning platform, is sweeping west with its distinct offering. It is launching in Nigeria this month, with Ghana next in its sights.
Founded in 2014 by Aisha Pandor and Alen Ribic, SweepSouth connects home cleaners with clients. This month it will officially launch its mobile platform in Lagos, Nigeria, after months of testing. In the past year, SweepSouth established operations in Kenya and Egypt, where it bought Filkhedma, a start-up home services marketplace operating across three cities and providing cleaning, maintenance and beauty services. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now