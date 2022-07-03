Business Hello summer! SA’s open for tourists Tourism Business Council of SA confident that the lifting of all pandemic restrictions will boost arrivals from abroad B L Premium

With the last Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings and a mask mandate removed, a top tourism body is expecting this to support a significant increase in foreign travel to SA as the country heads into the summer months.

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA, said this week that “pent-up demand from foreign tourists is starting to bubble up” after the removal of all restrictions. “We are definitely starting to see more people looking into visiting our country.” ..