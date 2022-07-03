Business Alarming drop in consumer confidence, CCI survey finds B L Premium

Consumers across all income groups are worried about rising inflation, the prospect of further increases in lending rates, and looming fuel price hikes. The latest survey of consumer attitudes and expectations, released this week, has revealed an alarming drop in consumer confidence in the year ahead.

High-income households — those earning more than R20,000 — anticipate a deterioration in their household finances particularly as a result of the country’s low economic growth rate...