Absa revamps executive in deliberate attempt to diversify
03 July 2022 - 08:07
Absa Group, SA's third-biggest bank, made sweeping changes to its executive committee to diversify management, part of the finance industry’s push to be more representative of the communities in which it operates.
Punki Modise, 52, became chief strategy and sustainability officer on July 1, as Absa looks to increase its focus on environmental, social and governance opportunities. The lender is also breaking up its retail and business-banking division, which has been its biggest driver of revenue...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now