Transnet wins rare accolades from logistics sector
Work on flood-hit rail link and Durban port praised
26 June 2022 - 07:14
Repairs to the flood-ravaged rail system between Durban and Johannesburg are well under way and Transnet has been commended for meeting its self-imposed June deadline for getting single-line rail operations running again, and for restoring port operations...
