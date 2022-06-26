Germany triggers energy alarm, accuses Russia of economic attack
Berlin moves closer to energy emergency as Russia cuts gas flow
26 June 2022 - 06:50
Germany triggered the “alarm stage” of its emergency gas plan this week in response to falling Russian supplies but stopped short of allowing soaring energy costs to hurt customers in Europe's largest economy.
The measure is the latest escalation in a standoff, triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. that has exposed the European Union’s dependence on Russian gas supplies and sparked a frantic search for alternate energy sources...
