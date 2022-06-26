Business Equity report slams lack of transformation in the C-suite Commission for Employment Equity says whites and Indians still have too many of the top jobs B L Premium

The government's latest workplace transformation report has found that more than a quarter of private sector employers are not investing in meaningful training and development, and more than 20% do not have clear succession plans for the advancement of African, coloured and female employees to top, senior and middle-management levels.

According to the annual report of the Commission for Employment Equity (CEE), released this week, many private sector employers have yet to clear away barriers to transformation at top management levels, 24 years after the enactment of the Employment Equity Act and the Skills Development Act...