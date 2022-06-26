Business Consortium begs Tiger Brands for extra time to raise money before closing canning facility More than 4,000 jobs will be lost, 300 farmers ruined if funding to buy business not found B L Premium

The consortium scrambling to find funding to take over Tiger Brands’ deciduous fruit business in the Western Cape is pleading for extra time, without which more than 4,000 jobs will be lost and 300 farmers face ruin.

This week Agri SA raised the alarm over the possible closure of the Langeberg & Ashton Foods (L&AF) canning facility in Ashton which the Growers Consortium, consisting of 160 fruit farmers who supply the facility, wants to buy...