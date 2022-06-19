SpaceX fires five staff for letter criticising Elon Musk

Private rocket company SpaceX fired at least five workers after it found they had drafted and circulated a letter criticising founder Elon Musk and urging executives to make the firm’s culture more inclusive, two people familiar with the matter said.

SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that SpaceX had fired workers associated with the letter, citing three members with knowledge of the situation.

SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell sent an email saying the company had investigated and “terminated a number of employees involved” with the letter, the New York Times said.

The newspaper said Shotwell’s email said employees involved with circulating the letter had been fired for making other staff feel “uncomfortable, intimidated and bullied, and/or angry because the letter pressured them to sign on to something that did not reflect their views”.

Billionaire Musk is pursuing a $44bn bid for Twitter and supports greater freedom of speech n the site. On Thursday he told Twitter staff the platform should allow “pretty outrageous things” as long as the content is not illegal.