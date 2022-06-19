Headache of remote working begins as tech boom grinds to a halt
Tech companies face challenge to get complex technologies more user-friendly
19 June 2022 - 09:18
While many companies have accepted that the hybrid workplace is now the rule of business, a new trajectory has emerged for remote working.
The technology boom of the past two years, led by cloud giants Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet, and driven by the explosion in remote working and online collaboration, has ground to a halt...
