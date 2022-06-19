Euro most resilient to climate change, yuan most exposed — Barclays

Climate change could play out to the advantage of the euro, while China's yuan and the Japanese yen are set to suffer the most without greater efforts to mitigate the effects of global warming, Barclays said in a report.

The British bank mapped the effects of climate change on exchange rates, saying rising temperatures and associated economic costs could pose “rising and costly risk, with tangible FX impact”.

In the bank's most severe scenario, the euro is the outperformer, appreciating 0.5% against the dollar by 2030 and 3.9% on average over the next five decades, with the eurozone's trade openness helping soften the economic impact of global warming.

In contrast, the Chinese yuan could lose 5.5% by 2030, with a further 7% depreciation over the next decade, which could worsen to more than 10% per decade over time.

Barclays said it used national productivity and capital flows forecasts for the next five decades to model how, given their current conditions, countries' growth and consequently their currencies could be affected by climate change.