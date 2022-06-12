Business World Bank slashes global growth forecast to 2.9% B L Premium

The World Bank slashed its global growth forecast this week by nearly a third to 2.9% for 2022, warning that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has compounded the damage from the pandemic and many countries now faced recession.

The war in Ukraine had magnified the slowdown in the global economy, which was now entering what could become “a protracted period of feeble growth and elevated inflation”, the bank said in its Global Economic Prospects report, warning that the outlook could still grow worse...