TFG to build 10 more local factories in major expansion
CEO outlines plans to also roll out 350 new stores
12 June 2022 - 08:59
TFG, the owner of Foschini and Jet, plans to significantly increase its local clothing supply capacity by building 10 more manufacturing facilities to improve lead times for fashion and reduce risk.
TFG CEO Anthony Thunstrom said this will bring its total manufacturing units to 16, mostly in Cape Town and Durban. The group is also planning to open more stores and improve IT systems and logistics...
