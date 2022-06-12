Business Strikes, labour shortages leave Europe's airports in chaos Airlines forced to cancel hundreds of flights ahead of the peak summer period B L Premium

The long-awaited post-lockdown travel boom is rapidly turning into a bust for holidaymakers as Europe’s aviation industry struggles to overcome crippling staff shortages and labour strife, forcing airlines to cancel hundreds of flights ahead of the peak summer period.

Lufthansa joined other carriers this week in axing its schedule because the German airline doesn’t have the staffing to cope with demand. Lufthansa is scrapping some 900 flights in July, adding to snags at carriers from Air France-KLM to Ryanair to British Airways, which have all struggled to sustain operations...