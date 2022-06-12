Business Sibanye deal sealed after week of tense talks Marathon talks go on till past midnight on Friday before final agreement is reached to end three-month strike B L Premium

Striking unions and Sibanye-Stillwater signed a wage deal at the weekend after days of tense talks during which several sticking points threatened to derail the agreement thrashed out at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

An in-principle deal was announced more than a week ago, but it was only in the early hours of Saturday morning, after it seemed that talks had failed and would have to resume this week, that the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the company confirmed the deal was done...