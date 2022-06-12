Mining, manufacturing recovery falters
Declines in Q2 production linked to KZN floods, load-shedding
12 June 2022 - 08:24
Floods and load-shedding weighed heavily on mining and manufacturing production in April after the economy rebounded to pre-pandemic levels with a surprise 1.9% growth in GDP in the first quarter of 2022.
Stats SA on Thursday reported annual declines in mining and manufacturing at the beginning of the second quarter, partly due to the severe floods in KwaZulu-Natal. ..
