Newsmaker
Let private sector help get SA into gear, says Juanita Maree
The CEO of the SA Association of Freight Forwarders says the supply chain is in meltdown due to ideology — and collusion between truck hijackers, police and other officials doesn’t help
12 June 2022 - 08:55
Juanita Maree, CEO of the South African Association of Freight Forwarders, says truck hijackings are helping to tear the heart out of the country's supply chain, and far from stopping them the authorities seem to be colluding with the perpetrators.
“It seems that the hijackers are very much aware of the contents of sealed containers,” she says. “They're hijacking trucks transporting the high-value containers. They don't attack trucks carrying low-value cargo.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now