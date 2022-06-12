Business Newsmaker Let private sector help get SA into gear, says Juanita Maree The CEO of the SA Association of Freight Forwarders says the supply chain is in meltdown due to ideology — and collusion between truck hijackers, police and other officials doesn’t help B L Premium

Juanita Maree, CEO of the South African Association of Freight Forwarders, says truck hijackings are helping to tear the heart out of the country's supply chain, and far from stopping them the authorities seem to be colluding with the perpetrators.

“It seems that the hijackers are very much aware of the contents of sealed containers,” she says. “They're hijacking trucks transporting the high-value containers. They don't attack trucks carrying low-value cargo.”..