Comair liquidation puts 1,200 jobs at risk
Pandemic, added to other woes, means the end of the line for one of SA's oldest airlines
12 June 2022 - 08:18
A pandemic, soaring fuel prices, an ambitious relaunch and a grounding due to safety management issues in March led to Comair being left with no option this week but to apply for liquidation, putting 1,200 jobs at risk.
The industry expects short-term bottlenecks in air travel with 40% of domestic capacity lost, but carriers such as Mango, which is also grounded and in business rescue, may benefit from Comair's exit. ..
