Business Sibanye-Stillwater sued for dropping R19bn deal London investment firm files legal action over Sibanye-Stillwater's decision to pull out of a $1.2bn deal in Brazil B L Premium

Precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater and Appian Capital Advisory may face a lengthy court battle after the London-based investment adviser said this week it would sue Sibanye for cancelling an agreement to buy two mines in Brazil for more than $1.2bn (about R18bn).

Appian said it had approached the High Court of England and Wales to file a claim in a bid to recover its losses in full after Sibanye in January walked away from the sale and purchase agreements (SPAs) for the Santa Rita nickel mine and Serrote copper mine in Brazil...