Manufacturing throttled by load-shedding, rising costs Sector recorded a stellar 20% job increase quarter on quarter, but it came off a low base

Manufacturing recorded a stellar 20% quarter-on-quarter increase in jobs in the first three months of the year but the momentum appears likely to flag given rising input coasts and continual load-shedding.

The latest labour survey report, released by StatsSA on Tuesday, shows the sector added 263,000 jobs in the first quarter, compared with the loss of 85,302 jobs in the fourth quarter of last year. ..