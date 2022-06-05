Manufacturing throttled by load-shedding, rising costs
Sector recorded a stellar 20% job increase quarter on quarter, but it came off a low base
05 June 2022 - 09:11
Manufacturing recorded a stellar 20% quarter-on-quarter increase in jobs in the first three months of the year but the momentum appears likely to flag given rising input coasts and continual load-shedding.
The latest labour survey report, released by StatsSA on Tuesday, shows the sector added 263,000 jobs in the first quarter, compared with the loss of 85,302 jobs in the fourth quarter of last year. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now