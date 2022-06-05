Despite challenges, SA is still on the radar of global investors
Strong growth sectors such as mining and technology favoured
05 June 2022 - 09:05
SA faces challenges including its power supply crisis and sluggish economic growth, but it is still on the radar of global investors keen on strong growth sectors such as mining and technology, according to Barclays.
In an interview with Business Times, Amol Prabhu, country CEO for SA and market head for Africa, said the bank was increasingly seeing interest in SA, with a steady uptick since he took up his position about three years ago...
