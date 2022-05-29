Too soon to call the pandemic over, says Netcare
But waning Covid numbers mean hospital beds are in demand again for elective procedures
29 May 2022 - 07:39
The worst of the pandemic’s acute phase is possibly over but Netcare, SA’s largest listed private hospital group, is cautious, saying uncertainty still remains about the potential virulence of future variants and the long-term effects of long Covid.
CEO Richard Friedland says the fact that the latest wave of infections is showing similar characteristics to the fourth wave with far lower hospital admissions is cause for optimism but the emergence of a virulent new strain in the future cannot be ruled out...
