ENVIRONMENT
SA’s move to cleaner, greener energy bogged down by finances
Mobilisation of R130bn in concessional finance and grants yet to find its way into SA, six months later
29 May 2022 - 07:39
Little progress has been made in finalising the multibillion-rand funding for the Just Energy Transition, six months after the announcement, with suggestions that political pressure should be put on donor countries given the electricity constraints in SA.
In November, the US, Germany, France and the EU agreed to mobilise R130bn in concessional finance and grants over the next three to five years to help with SA's energy transition. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now