SA's move to cleaner, greener energy bogged down by finances Mobilisation of R130bn in concessional finance and grants yet to find its way into SA, six months later

Little progress has been made in finalising the multibillion-rand funding for the Just Energy Transition, six months after the announcement, with suggestions that political pressure should be put on donor countries given the electricity constraints in SA.

In November, the US, Germany, France and the EU agreed to mobilise R130bn in concessional finance and grants over the next three to five years to help with SA's energy transition. ..