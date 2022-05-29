Business Obituary Mike Schüssler: an economics wizard for the masses Mike Schüssler became a household name due to his knack for explaining complex issues in easily understood language B L Premium

Mike Schüssler, who has died at 60 after being diagnosed with throat cancer in February, was one of the country’s most renowned and, in the true sense of the word, popular economists.

He talked about the economy in language that people could understand and relate to. He told them how and why such things as GDP, monetary policy, inflation targeting and interest rates would affect them as taxpayers, consumers, workers, farmers and small business owners...