ENVIRONMENT
Coal miners come under fire from shareholders over pollution
Activists take Exxaro and Thungela to task at AGMs
29 May 2022 - 07:39
SA's two biggest coal producers, Exxaro Resources and Thungela Resources, came under fire for climate change risks posed by their operations during their annual meetings this week.
Shareholder activist group Just Share took Thungela to task for a toxic spill at its operation in Mpumalanga in February, and pressed Exxaro on winding down coal operations...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now