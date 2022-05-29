Business ENVIRONMENT Coal miners come under fire from shareholders over pollution Activists take Exxaro and Thungela to task at AGMs B L Premium

SA's two biggest coal producers, Exxaro Resources and Thungela Resources, came under fire for climate change risks posed by their operations during their annual meetings this week.

Shareholder activist group Just Share took Thungela to task for a toxic spill at its operation in Mpumalanga in February, and pressed Exxaro on winding down coal operations...