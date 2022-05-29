Back to snow: World Economic Forum reverts to January for 2023
WEF seeks to reassert itself after Covid hiatus
29 May 2022 - 07:34
The World Economic Forum (WEF) will revert to January for its 2023 annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort of Davos after moving to the spring for the first time this year due to the pandemic.
By returning to the start of the year, the privately funded WEF will hope to regain its place where the global agenda for the months ahead is discussed and sometimes even set...
