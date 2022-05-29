Amplats wage deal with unions piles pressure on Sibanye
Strike at Sibanye’s gold operations remains unresolved
29 May 2022 - 07:03
Anglo American Platinum’s (Amplats’) wage deal struck with unions this week will place the spotlight on peer Sibanye-Stillwater — where a strike at its gold operations shows little sign of being resolved — experts say.
Amplats signed a five-year wage agreement with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and UASA after five meetings. It is to be implemented from July 1. ..
